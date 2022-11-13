Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ramon O Pratts Rivera, et. al. foreclosure.
BOKF Na v. Alex Williamson, et. al. foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ramon O Pratts Rivera, et. al. foreclosure.
BOKF Na v. Alex Williamson, et. al. foreclosure.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Jarrod R Bettis, indebtedness.
Joe A Alejandre v. T-G Construction, et. al., wrongful termination.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Jesus M Sanchez, et. al. foreclosure.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Bankers Trust Company Of California Na Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-3 v. Romalda L Wright, et. al., foreclosure.
Michael Bomer, et. al. v. Estate Of Michael Kuglitsch, medical negligence.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Justin Lee Harrill, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Quentin Deen, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Tommie J Mitchell II, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Angela Sanders, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Christopher Williams, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Rachelle Polito, indebtedness.
Kino Financial Co LLC v. Alysia Lay, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Charles R Tillis, indebtedness.
John Clipp Sr., et. al. v. Nolan Brady Elgin Public Schools, USAA Insurance Co, negligence.
Christopher F Wilmeth v. Kelly L Hale, auto negligence.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Barbara K Bartholomew et. al., foreclosure.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Debra Sneed Etter, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Pamela R Rodriguez, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Melissa Foster, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Marvin Adams
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Minisia Castro, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma EX REL v. Sarah Burgess, application for state tax enforcement.
Southwestern Bell Telephone CO AT&T Oklahoma LP v. City of Lawton, friendly suit.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brady Stapp, indebtedness.
Wakefield and Associates LLC v. Randall Williams, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Angie Lindsay, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Mary Durgin, indebtedness.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.