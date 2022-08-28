Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Howard Moore, et. a., foreclosure.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Juan Ruiz, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Richard Box, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Dalton C. Meadows, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Jerry Chamber, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kathryn Cottingham, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Cecily Danielle Brigoli, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Phaly Chhin, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jacqueline Acevo Jones, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Michele Medrano and William Allen, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Kevin Marcel, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Toby Williams, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Justin Foster and Bianca Foster, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Sydney Blackwell, indebtedness.
Lori Smallwood and Joe Smallwood v. Comanche County Hospital Authority, dba Comanche County Memorial Hospital, medical negligence.
Greenwich Revolving Trust by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Rodney E. Mitchell, et. al., foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Brey A. Ashford, et. al., foreclosure.
Tamara Rene Kilburn v. Geico Indemnity Company, friendly suit.
Discover Bank v. Gloria M. Brill, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Stephanie Doctor, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. JaJanet C. Thorne, indebtedness.
US Bank Trust National Association RCF 2 Acquisition Trust v. Marilyn L. Jones, et. al., foreclosure.
Kyle Christensen, and Brandi Butler-Christensen v. City of Lawton, Oklahoma, friendly suit.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Abbi Attebery, indebtedness.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Inc. v. Brian S. Ball, and Jo Lynn Ball-Porter, et. al., foreclosure.
US Bank National Association v. Alana Buckner, et. al., foreclosure.
State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Raylee D. Guinn, garnishment.
US Bank National Association, CIM Trust 2021-NR3 v. Priscilla L. Davis, et. al., foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Travis L. Rouson, et. al., foreclosure.
BOKF N.A. v. Manuel Vega, et. al., foreclosure.
Isaura Cabrera, Janette A. Morales Herrera, R. Cabrera, E. Cabrera v. Caden Trace Rowe, Eric Cabrera, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Savannah Marsh, Matthew Marsh, state tax enforcement.
State of Oklahoma v. Larry D. Frazier, state tax enforcement.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Timika Smith, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Christina K. Simien, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Shadonna Jennings, other.
State of Oklahoma v. Phyllis Thompson, other.
State of Oklahoma v. Stephen Webb, and Martha Webb, other.
LVNV Funding LLC. v. Lance Hill, indebtedness.
Paula Lemons v. Edward A. Shadid, medical negligence.
Brittany Bittiker v. OKX Logistics Inc., auto negligence.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Terry Davis, indebtedness.
Auto Finance USA LLC. v. Shana Rena Foster, indebtedness.
United Auto Credit Corporation v. Leonard Jennings, indebtedness.
Auto Finance USA LLC. v. Cody Devane Edge, indebtedness.
Auto Finance USA LLC. v. Marinda Monique Cultice, indebtedness.
Auto Finance USA LLC. v. Sedricka Lashawn Sanders, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Gary T. Pflug Sr. and Sheila Pflug, indebtedness.
Marinel Soto v. Walmart Stores East LP, and Walmart Inc., negligence.
Canard Capital LLC v. Alice Gibbs, et. al., foreclosure.
Caliber Home Loans INC v. Edith M. Talley, et. al., foreclosure.
John C. Timms v. Walmart Inc, personal injury.
Discover Bank v. John R. Paddyaker, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Bethanie G. Talkington, indebtedness.
Jordana Christie and Brianna Malloy v. Jasmyne S. Broomfield, negligence.
Davis Air Conditioning LLC v. Leamon Paul Muncy and Justin Eli Muncy, breach of agreement.
Citibank NA v. Nicholas Haskell, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Xoimi Sutton, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kyesha Chaffold, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Civa A. Hill, indebtedness.
OU Federal Credit Union v. Trenton Allen Newhouse, indebtedness.
Imprint Home Improvement LLC v. Marcie Sego and Gary Worthley, breach of agreement.
Brandi Cottrell K S v. Glenn Weber, friendly suit.
Nicholas K. Sheridan A S v. Horaceo Castellanos, friendly suit.
Alan Rosenbaum v. Julie Zweig, personal injury.
Ronald Veal v. Jacob Turner, personal injury.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Kevin Lee Crisel, et. al., foreclosure.
Mikyela Andreana Simpkins v. Thomas M. Skinner, auto negligence.
Sarah Santana v. Anthony Hankins, auto negligence.