Civil Suits

Civil SuitsRebecca Boller v. Sagou Edoh, auto negligence.Sovereign Bank First National Bank & Trust Co v. Ryan A. Sullivan and et. al., indebtedness.Phh Mortgage Corporation v. David A. Bianchini and et. al., foreclosure.Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Lawrence Arter, indebtedness.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Craig A. Hollinsworth, indebtedness.Genesis Recovery Services Inc v. Scott Harmon, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Michael L. Longoria, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Troy P. Norris and et. al., indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Naomi K. Beisch, indebtedness.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Willie N. Covin Jr., indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Alfred A. Alcala, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Thomasine Boyd, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. James Kirk and et. al., indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Lindsey A. Stolp, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. Kaytlynne Sampson, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. Laura L. Sanchez, indebtedness.Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Curtis Billings, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Brad Blue, indebtedness.Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Edward L McKoy and et. al., foreclosure.Christopher Charles v. Michael Watts, auto negligence.Capital One NA v. Angela C. Johnson, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. Robin P Taylor, indebtedness.Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Much D. Mindak, indebtedness.Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Nathalie Pierce, indebtedness.Midfirst Bank v. Dustin Phillips and et. al., foreclosure.Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Robert Patterson and et. al., foreclosure.Janelle Perez v. Kimberly OBrien and et. al., auto negligence.Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Scott A. Stokes and et. al., foreclosure.Capital One NA v. Guissette Ocasio, indebtedness.Navy Federal Credit Union v. Courtney D. Daniels, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Lark L. Stutts, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Blaine R. Red Elk, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Marsha L. Haywood, indebtedness.