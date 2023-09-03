Civil suits Sep 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ameris Bank v. Daniel L Wagner, breach of agreement.Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Alvin B Sims, breach of agreement.Heather D Castle K C Heather Castle v. Kaileigh D Hornbeck, auto negligence.Joe D Prescott Ruby D Prescott v. Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics PLLC and et. al., medical negligence.Onemain Financial Group v. Steven W Holt and et. al., indebtedness.Onemain Financial Group v. Zachary J Long, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Wayland Bigbow, indebtedness.American Express National Bank v. Fausto Piste, breach of agreement.LVNV Funding LLC v. Willie Johnson, breach of agreement.Carnell Luckett v. Katherine Herman, auto negligence.Arvest Bank v. Bbpa Properties Llc and et. al., indebtedness.US Bank Trust National Association RCF2 Acquisition Trust v. Chris Speed Estate Of Georgia M Cervantes and et. al., foreclosure.Crysti Brierton v. Independent School District #8, breach of agreement.Capital One NA v. Shaun P Bateman, indebtedness.Bank of America NA v. April Campbell, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. William Harwood, indebtedness.Class A Cleaners Tae Pae v. City of Lawton Oklahoma, friendly suit.Scotty Roberts and et. al. v. City of Lawton Oklahoma, friendly suit.Sooner Interiors Painting And Drywall Llc v. Parker Place Living Centers LLC, breach of agreement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Finance The Economy Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists