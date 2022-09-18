Jimmy Cannon v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, indebtedness.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Ruth Hull, et. al., foreclosure.
Us Bank National Association v. John Deluca, indebtedness.
Reo Trust 2017-RPL1 v. Unknown Successors Roy L Hollins, et. al., foreclosure.
State of Oklahoma Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Aaron Venegas Mendoza, application for state tax enforcement.
State of Oklahoma Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Dennis Baker, application for state tax enforcement.
State of Oklahoma Oklahoma Tax Commission v. William Mccaine, application for state tax enforcement.
Tamara Kilburn I K v. Lydia Sanders, approval of settlement.
Gary Richards v. Bali Reddy Sodam MD, et. al., medical, negligence.
Casualty Corporation Of America Inc v. Thomas Morse, et., al., interpleader.
US Bank National Association v. Sylvia R Williams, et. al., foreclosure.
TD Bank USA NA v. Tad W Davis, indebtedness.
TD Bank USA NA v. Barbara M Lovett, indebtedness.
BOKF NA Bank of Oklahoma v. Rodney Parham, et. al., foreclosure.
US Bank National Association v. Eric Bernard Powell et., al., foreclosure.
Midfirst Bank v. Meredith S Motz, et., al., foreclosure.
Joanna Grubb v. Jared Campbell, et. al., auto negligence.
Alannah Kelley v. Cynthia Kahler Thomas, negligence (general).
Auto Finance USA LLC v. Ashley Michelle Simmons, indebtedness.
Auto Finance USA LLC v. Marvin Eugene Adams, indebtedness.
Auto Finance USA LLC v. Peyton Lachelle Davidson, indebtedness.
Auto Finance USA LLC v. Tracie Evonne Garland, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Shawn E Landers, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Nickole Green, indebtedness.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jay R Hunt, et. al., foreclosure.
Nathan Hebensperger v. Diana Enid Ruiz, defamation.
Felecia Farrell Estate of Mary Ann Haley v. Lawton SNF Operations, et., al., negligence (general).
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Teddy Peeler, indebtedness.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union v. Sherry Lynn Anderson, breach of agreement-contract.
Discover Bank v. Matthew Decicco, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Jarrid Henderson, indebtedness.
Oklahoma Educators Credit Union v. Michael Morgan, breach of agreement-contract.
