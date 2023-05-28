Civil suits May 28, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Robert M. Swearingen and et. al., foreclosure.US Bank National Association v. Jacqueline D. Clayborn and et. al., foreclosure.Onemain Financial Group LLC v. David Vice, indebtedness.Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Clyde D. Harris, indebtedness.Discover Bank v. Crystal Morris, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Lanesha Haynes, indebtedness.Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Joshua Murrow, indebtedness.Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Larry Lewis, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma EX REL v. Shanece Jordan, application for state tax enforcement.Dehart Air Conditioning and Electronics Inc. v. Amun Ra LLC, breach of agreement.Capital One NA v. Johhny J. Benavides, indebtedness.Nar INC v. Mercedes Zikan, indebtedness.Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Shawanda C. Coppage, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Erik A. Shirvinski, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Frank Martinez, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Lorin Cleveland, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Amy M. Warren, indebtedness.Saber Acceptance CO LLC v. Dawn R. Blackstar and et. al., breach of agreement.Autovest LLC v. Dawn Bills, breach of agreement.Discover Bank v. Joan Gabelmann, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. Geneva Scott, indebtedness.Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. David L. Dunsworth, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. Eryn Holt, indebtedness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Law Banking Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists