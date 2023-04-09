Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Roland E Love, breach of agreement.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. John Terrell, breach of agreement.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 9, 2023 @ 3:07 am
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Roland E Love, breach of agreement.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. John Terrell, breach of agreement.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Damon G Walker Justine Howard, breach of agreement.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Rodney Mitchell, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC v. Kareem Hayek, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Samira Huzzy, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Leander Robertson, indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael Vaughn Julius Huggins, breach of agreement.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandon Downey, indebtedness.
CKS Prime Investments LLC v. Carlene Phillips, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC v. Taylor Harman, indebtedness.
CKS Prime Investments LLC v. Scott Bridgman, indebtedness.
Collins Asset Group LLC v. Cydney Mchenry, indebtedness.
Mildred Anderson v. Comanche County Hospital Authority, negligence.
Loandepot.com LLC v. Rudell L Gossman and et. al., foreclosure.
Capital One NA v. Neil Kessler, indebtedness.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Valerie Johnson, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. William Interiano, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Shelly Andres, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Kathryn Williams, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Williams Carter, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Celeste Fowler, indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Shawana Montgomery, breach of agreement.
TD Bank USA NA v. Stacey Littlefield, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. John Andres, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Elouise Simmons, indebtedness.
Rafael Lopez Torres v. City Of Lawton Oklahoma, friendly suit.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Stephanie Zamora McClain, indebtedness.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.