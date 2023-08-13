Civil suits Aug 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shavokia K Jamison, et. al., foreclosure.Michelle Burris v. Randall Dewbre, auto negligence.Capital One NA v. Erika Toepfer, indebtedness.Mortgage Research Center Llc Veterans United Home Loans v. Leticia Valle and et. al., foreclosure.Autovest Llc v. Brendan Cohn, indebtedness.Darrell Benson v. Lt Meyers Dho and et. al., civil rights complaint.Robert Meade Jr v. Atwood Distributing LP, negligence.LVNV Funding LLC v. Duane R Mendez, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. George W Willett, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Breshya A Lewis, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Delisa Cliatt, indebtedness.TD Bank USA NA v. Kayla M Moore, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Kellie Vyhididal, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Cynthia A Davis, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Brandy Bell, indebtedness.Capital OnE NA v. Detravius Bell, indebtedness.Autovest LLC v. Leona Kirtley, indebtedness.Autovest LLC v. Mark Woods, indebtedness.Autovest LLC v. Vanyti Allums, indebtedness.Discover Bank v. Jo Yvette Concepcion, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma EX REL v. Bryan Payer, application for state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma EX REL v. Stacy Mccchristian, application for state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma EX REL v. Darrell King, application for state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma EX REL v. Dana Schmahl, application for state tax enforcement.Arvest Bank v. Carrie L Miller and et. al., foreclosure.Chelsea J Kandoll v. The Town Of Fletcher and et. al.,US Bank National Association v. James A Murphy, damage.Citibank NA v. Stephen Garcia, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. Henry Youren, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. Dora Ocasio, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. Sally R Brantley, indebtedness.Bank Of America NA v. Sam Besse, indebtedness.TD Bank USA NA v. Lynda E Donley, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Brianna S Malloy, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Maris C Palmer, indebtedness.Equity Insurance Company v. Stephen Rankines, indebtedness.Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Wendy R Leach, indebtedness.Wansawang Raethong Kaiyo Mazuki v. Ricky Holland and et. al., negligence.Ralph Hendrickson and et. al. v. City Of Lawton, damage.Craig Laroache v. Thomas Ritter, auto negligence.Maria Marshall v. Comanche County Memorial Hospital Trust Authority et.al., medical negligence.Capital One NA v. Tisha M Kendrick, indebtedness.Crown Asset Management LLC v. Stacy Anthony, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Sarah R Holliday, indebtedness.Oklahoma Educators Credit Union v. Tameka Tatsey, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Michael L Whetherhult, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Nicole Y Garner, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Joan M Myers, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Arthur L Simmons Jr., indebtedness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business And Commercial Law Law Banking Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists