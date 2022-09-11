agate Civil suits Sep 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Joseph Urbaniak, breach of agreement.Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Andrew P Maysick, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. Pamelia Towers, indebtedness.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Holly M Cooper, indebtedness.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Robbie Henry et. al., indebtedness.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jennifer Young, indebtedness.Cavalry SPV I LLC v. James Cook, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Stanley Phillips, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Jennifer Zacharias, indebtedness.First Portfolio Ventures I LLC v. Roderick Hunter, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Shelly Robinson, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Irving V Lebron, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Devante M Phillips, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Joshua Keahbone, indebtedness.BOKF NA v. Lee W Thomas, et. al., foreclosure.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Lillian S Galiki, indebtedness.Wells Fargo Bank Na v. Carry L Ramirez, et. al., foreclosure.Rocky L Flinn v. Maranda Michelle Flinn, partition.Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Casey Conran, indebtedness.TD Bank USA NA v. Maryah D. Brown, indebtedness.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ingrid Purnell, et. al., indebtedness.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Summer Varrientos, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Jennifer Zacharias, indebtedness.Kimberly Andrakowicz v. Theresa Evans, friendly suit.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Teleia Ellison, indebtedness.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Marquis Williams, et. al., indebtedness.Fort Sill Federal Credit Union v. Cody Dodson, indebtedness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Indebtedness Commercial Law Company Law Jefferson Capital Systems Llc Credit Acceptance Corporation Lvnv Funding Llc Foreclosure Cavalry Spv I Llc Tinker Federal Credit Union Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists