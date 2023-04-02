Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Eugene Augustine III and et. al., foreclosure.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Valeria Valerio, indebtedness.
Rocket Mortgage Llc v. Unknown Successors Saundra W Weekley and et. al., foreclosure.
US Bank National Association v. Nathaniel B Thomas Jr and et. al., foreclosure.
Discover Bank v. Nathan W Watts, breach of agreement.
Madalyn Sass v. Bobby Ball, damage.
Velocity Investments LLC v. Benito A Perez Jr., indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Eva L Asenap, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Kylie Kutmen, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Iesha Mergerson, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Kea Lauchu, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC v. Shawanda Coppage, indebtedness.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Larrisha D Ward, indebtedness.
Kino Financial CO LLC v. Keri Jackson, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Rajon T Cobb, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Erika L Toepfer, breach of agreement.
First United Bank And Trust Company v. James Martin Bashaw and et. al., foreclosure.
Pennymac Loan Services Llc v. Phillip Richardson and et. al., foreclosure.
Malcolm Gill Alford Ray Bradley v. The Geo Group Inc, wrongful death.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Stanley Phillips, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Dawn N McCammon, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Barbara Criswell, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Jessica M Lucido Velazque, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Melissa Pacheco, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Frank Wood, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Alexis Davis, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Cary Johnson, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Bridget Kelly, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Samantha J Mitchell, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Cathy Denison, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Tandra Martin, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Adrienne Solsbery, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Dustin T Freeman, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Reginald Maddox, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Cassandra Miller, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Anthony Ollee, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Casey Daniel, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Ann Geoffroy, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Anglia Anderson, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kimberley O'Neil, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Robert J New Sr, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Doyle Wise, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Shawna Marshall, indebtedness.
Bank Of America NA v. Brian Campbell Lynch, indebtedness.
Francisco Serrano v. Hector Rios, and et. al., habeas corpus.
James Key v. Brian K Brian, medical negligence.
Harbor Insurance Company v. Manuel Sandoval and et. al., auto negligence.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Mitchell Dillon, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Crystal Stone, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. James Mcdew, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Miznancy Figueroa Figuer, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Billy D Partin, indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Marvin H Crist, breach of agreement.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Virginia Vargas, indebtedness.
Newrez Llc v. Tor Duncan and et. al., foreclosure.
Yefim Lyamport and et. al., v. Ryan T Mccauley, negligence.
Richard Reno, v. Michael C. Shelton, ejectment.
Richard Reno, v. Brandon Clark, ejectment.
Robert Ross, v. Erin Becker, partition.
Capital One NA v. Gary D Derrico, indebtedness.