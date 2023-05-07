Pennymac Loan Services Llc v. Sergio Reyes Jr. and et al, foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Kristie Mcgilbary and et. al., foreclosure.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 5:36 am
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Charlotte A Kidwell and et.. al., foreclosure.
US Bank Trust National Association ICW Mat Trust v. Lionel Harkey, foreclosure.
David Wallace Angela Wallace v. Isaac Dean,auto negligence.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Preston W Patton, replevin.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Jeffrey Basaldua, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Thomas Hitriz, indebtedness.
First National Bank Of Omaha v. Jason W Gipson, indebtedness.
First National Bank Of Omaha v. Lorie Russell, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Helema Chambers, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Cardell L Delaney, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Stephanie Landeros, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Thomas E Kilpatrick, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Thomas J Le Beau, indebtedness.
Wintrust Mortgage v. Samuel Janssen, foreclosure.
Arvest Bank v. Nice Ice Baby LLC, breach of agreement.
Arvest Bank v. Kenneth Lucksted, breach of agreement.
State Of Oklahoma v. Brittany Apoka and et. al., indebtedness.
State Of Oklahoma v. James Frost, indebtedness.
State Of Oklahoma v. Jeffrey Cuellar and et. al.,
State Of Oklahoma v. Lydia Delaney, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Amanda J Gillespie, indebtedness.
Conn Appliances INC v. Sherry Strang,, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Jennetta Hill, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management INC v. Thomas A Mielke, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Alfreda Wheeler, breach of agreement.
Discover Bank v. Robert R Bracken, breach of agreement.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union v. Billy Jr. Dodson, breach of agreement.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Skyler J Marolla, foreclosure.
Fred T Fox, III v. Joshua S Powers, dissolution of LLC.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Adam J Bobinger, indebtedness.
Us Bank Trust National Association v. Chad Lee Gordon, foreclosure.
Bokf Na v. Frank S Simonsen, foreclosure.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Blake H Harris, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Amanda Gloria, indebtedness.
