CIVIL SUITS

CIVIL SUITSBianca A. Foster v. Joey Gonzales, auto negligence.Geico Casualty Company and et. al., v. Deangelo Rayshon Dejarnette, auto negligence.Fort Sill Federal Credit Union v. Clinton James Brady, indebtedness.Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Kiah Bell, auto negligence.The Credit Union Loan Source LLC and et. al. v. Lacy J. Jones, replevin.Velocity Investments LLC v. Matthew Marshall, indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Marc Mantzke, indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Michael Orr, indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Sue Poling, indebtedness.KIA Finance v. Nicole Berryman, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. Jerry L. Miller, indebtedness.Discover Bank v. Barbara M. Lovett, indebtedness.Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Arturo E. Ortiz and et. al., foreclosure.US Bank National Association v. Alden Knighton and et. al., foreclosure.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Kendrall J. Ingram, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Teddy R. Neighbors, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Kenneth Lucksted, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Thomas Cunningham, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Galago Alaelua, indebtedness.Onemain Financial Group v. Jeramey M. Smith, indebtedness.Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Sean M. OBrien and et. al.,US Bank Trust National Association RCF 2 Acquisition Trust v. Fern E. Tomlinson and et. al., foreclosure.Daves Realty LLC v. Riders On The Storm Investments LLC, foreclosure.LVNV Funding LLC v. Kellye Kuchynka, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Leslie Henderson, indebtedness.Marriage licensesDevin Leroy Bryant, 26, and Morgan Michelle Allison, 26.Ricardo Reyna Jr., 35, and Nicole Marie Smith, 40.Alyssa Jolynn Swenke, 26, and Alton Reece Johnson, 22.Cesar Juventino Tejeda, 33, and Fnu Ruminten, 32.Sarah Gabrielle Burkhart, 30, and Andrew Austin Elkins, 29.