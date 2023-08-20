agate Civil suits Aug 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Discover Bank v. Aaron P Hollars, indebtedness.Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Crystal M Basa, indebtedness.Us Bank National Association and et. al. v. Rufino Barrett and et. al., foreclosure.David J Weatherly v. Classic C Lawton LLC and et. al., breach of agreement.All American Bank v. Christopher R Dixon, indebtedness.Discover Bank v. Adam C Heaverin, indebtedness.Discover Bank v. Trella Louis, indebtedness.First National Bank Of Omaha v. Antione M Murphy, breach of agreement.State of Oklahoma v. Rachel Diehl, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Lisa McClung, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc v. Theresa Brown, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc v. Sylvana Jones, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc v. Jeanetta Medley Chapman, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc v. Carry L Ramirez, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc v. Timothy Williams, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc v. Deborah L Abrahamson, indebtedness.US Bank National Association v. Karen Farrar and et. al., foreclosure.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Herb Caldwell, indebtedness.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Bryon Downs, indebtedness.UHG I LLC v. Tony Cappiello, indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Sherry Bradford, indebtedness.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Rachel Diehl, indebtedness.Conn Appliances INC v. Monty May, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Andrea Veney, indebtedness.Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Charity Polichetti, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Matthew E Harman, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Victoria R Csordas, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. Judith A Miller, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Deull W Arnold, indebtedness.JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Leslie T Carr and et. al, foreclosure. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Law Banking Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists