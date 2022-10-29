agate Civil suits Oct 29, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Auto Finance USA LLC v. Jennifer April Banks, indebtedness.Stuart E Earnest Jr v. Allstate Insurance Company, breach of agreement.BOKF NA v. Brett W Bratcher Estate Of Phil W Bratcher Inc, et. al., foreclosure.Bali Reddy Sodam Md Comanche Nephrology PC American Kidney Dialysis PLLC v. Leslie Whiles, et. al., defamation.State Of Oklahoma Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Matthew Hinkle, et. al., application for state tax enforcement.Auto Finance USA LLC v. Porsha Marie Edwards, indebtedness.Auto Finance USA LLC v. Ashley Mae Spradling, indebtedness.Auto Finance USA LLC v. Aaron Ruben Borrego, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Jimmie Vejuata Rivera, civil no damages.State OF Oklahoma v. Todd Stoner, indebtedness.State OF Oklahoma v. Shelby Hardin, indebtedness.Auto Finance USA LLC v. Toney Woods Jr. , indebtedness.Auto Finance USA LLC v. Timothy James Travis, indebtedness.Autovest LLC v. Thomas Moreland, indebtedness.Frank Thomas v. Nurse Emily Timm, et. al., negligence.Bosco Auto Group v. We Tow LLC, et. al., replevin.Saber Acceptance CO LLC v. Alania L Basinger, breach of agreement.Saber Acceptance CO LLC v. Lavonda K Thompson, breach of agreement.Richard H Reno v. Barry Crawford, ejectment.Richard H Reno v. Samantha Wiles, et. al., ejectment.Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc v. Jeffrey D Tyler, et. al., foreclosure.Kelly Hamby Watkins, et. al., v. Keneth D Mehringer, auto negligence.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Brian Elias, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Mark A Jones Sr., indebtedness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Indebtedness Finance Usa Llc Breach Company Law Commercial Law Agreement Foreclosure Saber Acceptance Co Llc Negligence Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists