Civil suits Aug 6, 2023 3 hrs ago

Carolyn Sue Anders v. Petco Animal Supplies Stores Inc, et. al., negligence.Clyde Harris v. Juan Rivas Cheryl Keyes, negligence.Onemain Financial Group v. Cynthia G Williams, et. al., indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Jade A Thompson, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Richard W Morris, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Bryce L Sanders, indebtedness.Capital One NE NA v. Steven B Evinger, indebtedness.DISCOVER BANK v. John M Andres, breach of agreement.Capital One NA v. Donald E Scott, indebtedness.CKS Prime Investments LLC v. Eldena K Ferrell, breach of agreement.Navy Federal Credit Union v. Jessie R Kulik, , indebtedness.Navy Federal Credit Union v. Anastasia S Majors, indebtedness.Bancfirst v. Heather Nichole Padilla, et. al., foreclosure.Cavalry SPV I LLC, and et. al. v. Daniel Reeves, breach of agreement.Cavalry SPV I LLC, and et. al. v. Connie F Nickoles, breach of agreement.Cavalry SPV I LLC, and et. al. v. Jennifer N Bloomer, breach of agreement.JC Centurion Finance II LLC v. Kelsey Anne Keiningham, et. al., replevin.City National Bank And Trust Company v. Jason L Miears, and et. al., foreclosure.Citibank NA v. Stephen Garcia, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. Sally R Brantley, indebtedness.Citibank NA v. Dora Ocasio, indebtedness.Bank of America NA v. Brooke Cress, indebtedness.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Benjamin W Marshburn, et. al., indebtedness.State of Oklahoma Ex Rel v. Angelica Gardner, application for state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma Ex Rel v. Angel Soto, et. al., application for state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma Ex Rel v. Kellie De La Torre, application for state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma Ex Rel v. Jane M Engemann, application for state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma Ex Rel v. Robin Woods, et. al., application for state tax enforcement.Mariner Finance v. Edith Mckinley, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Duane Gardner, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Duane McBride, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Leonard Parker, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Rhonda Archer, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Kirk Klauer, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Jason Robinson, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Courtnie Alberry Minnear, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. April Moore, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. April Hawks, indebtedness.Mariner Finance v. Nelson Smith, indebtedness.Navy Federal Credit Union v. Brandy L Love, indebtedness.Discover Bank v. Joseph T Carroll IV, breach of agreement.