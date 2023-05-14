Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Georgeanna L Anderson, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. David C Repp, indebtedness.
Updated: May 14, 2023 @ 5:09 am
Luciinda Floyd v. Jennifer Walker Safeco Insurance Company, auto negligence.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Robert New, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Geraldine Cooper, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Alma R Randle, indebtedness.
U S Bank National Association v. Melissa R Shaw, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Zephaniah Elmore, indebtedness.
All America Bank v. Daylan W Purvis, replevin.
Johnson, John R v. Thirty Three Hospitality Group Inc, foreclosure.
Dunn, William v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company, breach of agreement.
The Credit Union Loan Source Llc v. Roberts, Roy Jr., replevin.
Neel, Scott Allen v. Usaa Casualty Insurance Company, civil no damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Joseph Diaz, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Reginald Maddox, indebtedness.
TD Bank USA NA v. Debra Daugherty, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Josh Roberts, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Frankie M Ruiz, indebtedness.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Marquita Shaw, indebtedness.
Five Star Resolution Inc v. Phillihoma LLC and et. al., indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Stacie Larsen, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Robert J Wagner, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Brandon White, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Alexandra D Finney, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Matt Repp, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Dillon Brock, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Jamie Jenkins, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Stephane Bell, indebtedness.
State Of Oklahoma v. Angelica M Cruz, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Janice Lawton, indebtedness.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jeremy Walker, indebtedness.
TD Bank National Association v. Keaton Hoskins, breach of agreement.
