agate Civil suits Feb 5, 2023 7 hrs ago

Discover Bank v. Angela L Aldridge, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Sarah Elizabeth Lee, , indebtedness.
Us Bank National Association Velocity Commercial Capital Loan Trust 2019-03 v. Michael Edward Johnson Jr., et. al, foreclosure.
Discover Bank v. Ronja Stanzel, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Ron Fields, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Charles Baldwin, breach of agreement.
Discover Bank v. Courtney M Cheesman, breach of agreement.
Discover Bank v. Xoimi Johnson, breach of agreement.
Discover Bank v. Juan M Ruiz, breach of agreement.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Lechelle Q Stormer, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Jermaine Johnson, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Latrice D Davis, indebtedness.
Young Mens Christian Association of Lawton Oklahoma Lawton Family Ymca v. City of Lawton Oklahoma, friendly suit.
Meagan Whetzel E C v. Kathleen Renee Martinez, personal injury.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Daniel M Turkelson, indebtedness.
Click N Close Inc v. Keli Nichole Ireland, et. al., foreclosure.
Joycelyn Vines v. FSNB National Association, class action.
Howard Harris, Audrey Yvette v. Whiteley, James, auto negligence.
Anderson, Heather v. Holland, Marion Arvie, breach of agreement.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Brian Castillo Jose Castillo, indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Shydae Rivas, indebtedness.
Pennymac Loan Services Llc v. Billie Rogers, et. al., foreclosure.
Colonial Savings FA v. Michael A. York, foreclosure.
Synchrony Bank v. Tamika Shugard, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Mary Fuller, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Mary V Fuller, indebtedness.
Citibank NA v. Arelys Ramos Mercado, indebtedness.