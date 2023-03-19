Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Anthony Scibelli and et. al., replevin.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Mick D Laroche, indebtedness.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Lark Stutts, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group LLC and et. al. v. Daniel S Vidrine, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Ronald D Lawson, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Ladonna N Turner, indebtedness.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Daniel Jonathan Moreno, and et. al., foreclosure.
Fort Sill Federal Credit Union v. Tiquan Ramon Lewis, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Charlene E Welke, indebtedness.
Professional Finance Company INC v. Tamela B Weatherall, indebtedness.
Professional Finance Company INC v. Jillery M Richardson, indebtedness.
Professional Finance Company INC v. Kelly Glass, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christy Galera, and et. al., indebtedness.
George Flores and et. al. v. City of Lawton, friendly suit.
US Bank National Association v. Michael Bubar, and et. al., foreclosure.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Dwayne A Sowells, and et. al., foreclosure.
Rocket Mortgage LLC Quicken Loans LLC v. Jerry S Newell, and et. al., foreclosure.
Benny Loughridge and et. al. v. Dennis Ho and et. al., medical negligence.
The Credit Union Loan Source Llc Cinch Auto Finance v. Julia Ratliff, replevin.
Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio NO 15 LLC v. David L Walters, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael L Dauerheim, indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Lenore Brill, indebtedness.
US Auto Credit Purchasing Center LLC v. Scott Mohr, and et. al., indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Gladice R. Toahty, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Chase T Majors, foreclosure.
Discover Bank v. Stephanie Griffin, indebtedness.
State Of Oklahoma v. Morning Cornelius, application for state tax enforcement.
State Of Oklahoma v. Michael Wolfe, application for state tax enforcement.
Mariner Finance v. Jeramey Smith, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Donna C Cameron, indebtedness.
Shelter Mutual Insurance Company v. Johnathan Hernandez, indebtedness.
State Of Oklahoma EX REL v. Thomas Moreland, and et. al., application for state tax enforcement.
