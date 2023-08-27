agate Civil suits Aug 27, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Finance of America Reverse LLC v. The heirs of Leo Smallwood and et. al., foreclosure.Velocity Investments LLC v. Tina M. Johnson, breach of agreement.LVNV Funding LLC v. Michele J. Kuglitsch, breach of agreement.Nita Cork and et. al. v. Associated Materials Advanced Ori Finishes Inc., breach of agreement.Kara Carbone v. Luis Rena USAA Casualty Insurance Company, auto negligence.Julie Magness v. City of Lawton Oklahoma, wrongful termination.Jessica A. Marshall and et. al. v. Gary Marshall and et. al., negligence.Gary Neighbors and et. al. v. Dr. Keefe Carbone DDS PC, indebtedness.Upgrade INC v. Thomas Juarez, indebtedness.American Express National Bank FKA AECB v. Michael Wong, indebtedness.Spring Oaks Capital SPV LLC v. Alexandria Joiner, indebtedness.Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Ruth M. Bell and et. al., foreclosure.Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Joseph Reyes, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. David Woods, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Tina N. Reese, indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Mina Donnelly, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Elisha L. Lo, indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Billy Haden, indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Christopher Brown, indebtedness.Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Ronja Stanzel, indebtedness.UHG I LLC v. Jeffrey Carr, indebtednessState of Oklahoma EX REL v. Choe Williams, application for tax enforcement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Finance Banking Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists