Charles Klein Stacy Klein v. Public Service Company Of Oklahoma and et. al., breach of agreement.
Zanetta Robinson v. Public Service Company Of Oklahoma and et. al., breach of agreement.
Charles Klein Stacy Klein v. Public Service Company Of Oklahoma and et. al., breach of agreement.
Zanetta Robinson v. Public Service Company Of Oklahoma and et. al., breach of agreement.
Onemain Financial Group v. Shelby Luna, indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Karla R Phillips, breach of agreement.
Bank Of America NA v. Marvin H Crist, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Dawn R Trotter, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Barbara E Phillips, indebtedness.
Citibank NA v. Kenneth S Colvin, indebtedness.
Capital One NA v. Brian R Collins, indebtedness.
State Of Oklahoma Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Alicia Ayala, state tax enforcement.
State of Oklahoma v. Leonard Mathis, other.
State of Oklahoma v. Sandra Bentley, other.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kum Harrison, indebtedness.
Johnny Ybarra v. Shakia Horn, auto negligence.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Michael Morlang, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Sidney Brierton, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Clifton Smith, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Winnifred V Campbell, indebtedness.
Cache Public Schools District I-001 v. Grant Edwards Comanche County Assessor , and et. al., negligence.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Kristopher Mclellan, indebtedness.
Mortgage Research Center LLC v. Paul Allan Gill, foreclosure.
Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Garcia Pena, and et. al., negligence.
Amur Equipment Finance INC v. Jeffrey P Burk, indebtedness.
Communication Federal Credit Union v. Christopher Jeantet and et. al., replevin.
Arvest Bank v. Bennie L McDonald, breach of agreement.
Arvest Bank v. Lamontreo M Moore, breach of agreement.
Arvest Bank v. John B Santistevan, breach of agreement.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Delisa M Cliatt, indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Latasha McClester, indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael Daniels, indebtedness.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.