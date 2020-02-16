Civil Suits
Nationstar Mortgage LLC Mr Cooper v. Richard H Dawson Spouse Summer Aponte Spouse Occupants Of The Premises.
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Residential Accredit Loans Inc Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Qo1 v. Nina I Tucker Spouse John Doe.
Quicken Loans Inc v. Robert D Mays Spouse Denise Schumann Mays Spouse City Of Lawton Occupants Of The Premises.
Fort Sill Federal Credit Union v. Andrew Reed.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Sharon R Mucker Dominic Mucker Paul Bermudez Velez III.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Tamika S Wallace.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Aimee D Bess.
Ruth Ann Staack Estate Of Donnie Manning v. Armon Martin.
Bank Of America Na v. Charles G Eaves.
Mid America Mortgage Inc v. Spencer, Teresa R.
Marriage Licenses
Michael Lee Parker, 20, and Megan Victoria Baltusis, 21.
Joseph Gilbert Sanchez Torres, 20, and Kelsi Renee Henderson, 19.
Steven Tyler Hervey, 25, and Aubri Elyssa Lopez, 22.
Timothy Lamonte Isaac, Jr, 26, and Daysia Teair Robinson, 24.
Thomas Joe Haney, 29, and Brittni Lynn Nalanga, 27.
Carlos Antonio Alicea, 57, and Gina Christine Armenta, 52.
Paul Michael Case, 25, and Kelli Renee Osier, 23.
Earl Wright III, 18, and Jazmyne Analyss Martinez, 18.
Taylor Sean Smallwood, 25, and Destiny Dawn Mercer, 21.
Styles Weston Ratliff, 27, and Freshta Nematzadeh, 25.
Marvin Keith Rogers, Jr, 34, and Tashala Chreese Binder, 38.
Jimmy Leee Roy Black, 51, and Jenny Marie Garrison, 35.
Mark Jefferson Baker, 47, and Anna Mae Loftin, 39.
Dyllon Wayne Menard, 24, and Brianna Marie Knight, 20.