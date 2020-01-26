Civil Suits:
Loancare v. Ian M. Jefferson, et al., foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Ray Prather, et al., foreclosure.
Plaza Home Mortgage v. Clayton Weatherly, et al., foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage v. Fern E. Tomlinson, et al., foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Gary M. Anderson, et al., foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Stephen Michael Jester, et al, foreclosure.
Cavalry v. Marriane Ledent, indebtedness.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Anthony L. Rivera Albert, indebtedness.
Cavalry v. Sweetheart C. Huffine, indebtedness.
Ioannis K. Argyros v. Legend Driven Honda of Lawton, damage.
Ford Motor Credit v. Lisa M. Young, et al., indebtedness.
Saber Acceptance v. Idallis S. Brown, et al., breach of agreement — contract.
Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union v. Grady L. Brewer III, et al., foreclosure.
Bank of New York Mellon v. Bobbie J. Smith, et al., foreclosure.
Matthew Ryan Crow v. Nicholas Evan Webster, personal injury.
American Electric Power Company v. City of Lawton Oklahoma, friendly suit.
Stephen L. Dixon v. Marlene Perez-Santoscoy, et al., auto negligence.
Fort Sill Federal Credit Union v. Teddy Michael Burgess III, indebtedness.
Marriage Licenses:
Carwinn D. Howie, 42, and Whitney A. Guy, 34.
Rodolfo Serafin Jr., 20, and Aracelie C. Alfaro, 19.
Eric R. Garcia, 27, and Dominique R. Gomez, 25.
Beau T. McCoy, 31, and Amanda J. Pendergraft, 32.
Brice C. Jackson, 22, and Rosemaria E. L. Simmons, 20.
Kyle M. Schraeder, 25, and Marine Lognoul, 24.
Jerry R. Tillis, 63, and Tina R. Bolton, 59.
Jamey L. West, 49, and Melissa K. Casto, 41.
Daniel A. French, 41, and Christy L. Chandler, 52.
Matthew L. Tracy, 19, and Lexi J. Vinson, 18.
Ty E. Barnes, 20, and Courtney L. Lorett, 22.
Alfredo Maldonado II, 39, and Crisol I. Brown, 37.
Anthony L. Hale, 29, and Sutantra Chailitilerd, 26.
Danny A. Sanchez, 20, and Erike Y. G. Hernandez, 19.
Russell W. Loftin, 45, and Melinda D. Shelby, 41.
Christopher D. McAdoo, 37, and Mindy L. Southerland, 40.
John M. Bickley, 50, and Paula J. C. Donohue, 50.