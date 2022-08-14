Melvin Cassady Pat Cassady v. Karin Bradley, negligence.
Trust v. AnneMarie Williams Spouse Theleka Williams Henderson Spouse Occupants of the Premises Arvest Bank,
Valley View Water Association Inc Approved Cash Advance Davis Air Conditioning Unifund CCR LLC State of Oklahoma Oklahoma Tax Commission, foreclosure.
Jason Martin v. Harper Construction Company Inc, negligence.
MIDFIRST BANK v. Marty Robert Maahs Lauren Ryan Maahs Unknown Occupant 1 Unknown Occupant 2 TD Auto Finance LLC, foreclosure.
Arvest Bank v. The Unknown Successors Frank Russel Williams Sr Annemarie Williams Frank Russel Williams Jr Tai Williams Theleka Williams Henderson JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc United,
States Of America Arvest Bank Unifund CC, indebtedness
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Micha Z Schigut, indebtedness.
Cavalry Spv I Llc v. Andrew P Maysick, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Alfonso Hill, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems Llc v. Joseph Vosahlo, indebtedness.
Civil relief less than $10,000
Discover Bank v. Marinel Soto, indebtedness
Discover Bank v. Norman J Sweat, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Jjulio McCall, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Shalonda Jones, indebtedness
Arvest Bank v. Jennifer Carr, breach of agreement.
Integras Capital Recovery LLC v. Heather M Skidmore, indebtedness.
Integras Capital Recovery LLC v. Jason A Robinson, indebtedness.
Integras Capital Recovery LLC v. Sherry Gomes, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Willie H Browning, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Donald Washington, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Rebecca Campbell, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Becky Domingues, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Chase Southerland, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Vannessa R Ball, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Charles Belletto, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shawn M Johnson, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Linda Tyler, indebtedness.
Marriage license
Terry Donald Turner Jr., 40 and Angela Lee Narvaez, 41
Lacy Ann Koch, 35 and Deric Lamar Litteral, 39
Renee Marie Lusher, 24 and Andrew Dawson Emmert, 24
Edward Everett Rowel, 87 and Trenda Jane Rowell, 70
Joshua Lee Montgomery, 35 and Marithza Mejias, 40
Justin Eric Alcorta, 31 and Alexandria Lee Kyla Gibbons, 28