Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.