Civil Suits
Bobby Crawford v. Daniel Ewing, Auto Negligence.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Amanada Dever, Indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Brenda Spelhaug, indebtedness.
US Bank National Association Leader Mortgage Company v. Shirely Stouffer, et al., foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing v. Gerardo Perez Veronica, et al., foreclosure.
Gateway Mortgage Group v. Tracy Sue Crawford, et al., foreclosure.
Independent Bank v. Brandon L Schroeder, Breach Of Contract.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Tiffany L Robinson, indebtedness.
Marriages
Leonardo Zorel Aviles, 35, and Natasha Lissette Garcia, 33.
Liljana Elizabeth Bentley, 23, and Nicolas Austin Foote, 27.
Michael Andrew Gilmore, 26, and Martina Daryl Delaware, 26.
Dustin Bryant Floyd, 25, and Catelin Celeste Morris, 24.
Allen James Arbuckle, 38, and Jennifer Nicole Davis, 36.
Roberto Enrique Thompson, 54, and Stephanie Elaine Long, 48.
Akeem Ranaldo Sterling, 20, and Lori-Ann Rose Birch, 21.
Carl Z Fuqua, 36, and Shannon M Gibson, 37.
Travis Len Glover, 36, and Kirsten Lee Willman, 27.
Joshua Michael Long, 31, and Donausria Shaparia Harris, 30.
Roman Luna Jr, 31, and Shannon Lynne Lesage, 32.
Darrell James Walter Glaser, 21, and Megan Lily Payne, 21.
Timothy Allen Turner, 25, and Kambree Dianne Sea, 28.
Daniel Cole Burton, 44, and Jessica Lara, 40.