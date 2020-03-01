Civil Suits
Arvest Bank v. Aaron Patterson, et al., indebtedness.
US Bank National Association v. Larry Tugmon, et al., foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing v. Kimberly Labudda Kenneth, et al., foreclosure.
Arvest Bank v. Christian M Gonzalez, breach of contract.
Kerry Beeson v. A Plus Benefits, et al., wrongful termination.
Bank of Oklahoma v. Rodney Parham, et al., foreclosure.
Autovest v. Ronald Bates Jr, indebtedness.
Bank of Oklahoma v. Joshua J Hayes , et al., foreclosure.
New Residential Mortgage v. Jo Lynn Ball, et al., foreclosure.
Bank of Oklahoma v. Joshua S Freeman, et al., foreclosure.
Bayview Loan Servicing v. Mesias Laturino Ramis, et al., foreclosure.
Matthew Garrett v. Clint F Kirk, et al., Comanche County Memorial Hospital Authority Comanche County Memorial Hospital, medical negligence.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Justin Neal Evans, et al., foreclosure.
Carrington Mortgage Services v. Fredy A Ramirez, et al., foreclosure.
Jared Stokes v. Geico Casualty Company, bad faith.
US Bank National Association v. Barrett, et al., foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Kim D Dutil, et al., foreclosure.
Crown Asset Management v. Carmen Colbert, indebtedness.
US Bank National Association v. Eddie J. Fleming, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Unknown Successors, foreclosure.
Marriage Licenses
Ontonio Diego Aguas, 20, and Arista Veile Keevy, 21.
Reynaldo Madarang Naron Jr, 21, and Jocelie Caslib, 21.
James Paul Chandler, 48, and Nicole Daniela Bailey, 48.
Coleman Gallant Gray, 46, and Stephanie Brook Johns, 41.
Brianna Janae’ Leger, 19, and Brittany Nicole Johanson, 28.
Andrew J. Moon, 42, and Kaylene Ann Zellar, 35.
James Robert Winslow, 33, and Dara Nicole Ambrose, 38.
Dundrial Buel Jr, 29, and Jennifer E Blackaby, 30.