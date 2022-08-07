Civil relief more than $10,000
Arvest Bank v. Katherine Lyn Griffee Marilyn R Smith Living Trust Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc Nationstar Mortgage LLC Greenlight Loans Occupants of the Premises 6921 NW Eisenhower Drive Lawton Oklahoma
Financepoint Inc v. Terry Lee Ballard
Nationstar mortgage LLC v. Namon C Melvin Spouse John Doe
Byron Bointy Evelyn Bointy v. Allstate Vehicle And Property Insurance Company
Discover Bank v. Summer Ward
Michael McKee Texhoma Properties LLC v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Charley J Jay Spouse Jane Doe John Doe Bank of the Wichitas All America Bank
Conn Applicances Inc v. Stephen Warner
Synchrony Bank v. Patricia Hurley
Pennymac Loan Services Llc v. Rylie Graham Spouse Occupants Of The Premises
Arvest Bank v. Claudia Ann Nolan Unknown Spouse Unknown Heirs Unknown Tenant
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Tiffany Robinson Bryant
Craig Cable v. Pine Terrace Associates Pine Terrace Apartments LLC Jacob Issac
Gateway Mortgage Gateway First Bank v. Kenyata Adams Estate of Frantz Zephir Jr Janet Roe Occupants of the Premises
Jefferson Capital Systems Llc v. Robin Calhoun
Meeks, Michael v. Snell, Stephen W Md
Civil relief less than $10,000
LVNV Funding LLC v. Ira Israel
LVNV Funding LLC v. Patricia Joseph
LVNV Funding LLC v. Randy Wolfe
Discover Bank v. Darin Lejeune
Discover Bank v. Sarah J Pennington
Barbara Webb v. Daybreak Solar Power LLC Loanpal
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kevin Jackson
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Johnna Hutchens
LVNV Funding LLC v. Megan Coon
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Elizabeth Caldwell
Citibank NA v. Israel Ortiz
Saber Acceptance Co LLC v. Gary D. Perry Jr.
Gary Goodin v. Enterprise Financial Group Inc
LVNV Funding LLC v. Caldwell, Deborah
LVNV Funding LLC v. Garland, Greg
LVNV Funding LLC v. Dean, Michael
LVNV Funding LLC v. Cooper, William
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Terry Mahaffey
Mariner Finance v. Merve Brinkman
