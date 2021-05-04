It was incorrectly reported in Sunday’s edition that students will be asked 20 questions for the state’s citizenship test for high school students. Students will be asked 100 questions and will be required to answer 60 correctly. The Constitution regrets the errors.
Correction
Chris Wilson
