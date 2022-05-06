Correction By Glen Brockenbush glen.brockenbush@swoknews.com May 6, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A photo in the sports section of Tuesday’s Constitution misidentified track athlete Shania Mack as Shania Watson. The Constitution apologizes for the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Constitution Shania Mack Photo Shania Watson Sports Section Misidentify Correction Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists