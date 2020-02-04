A story in Saturday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution on the proclamation signing for Black History Month contained several errors. One of the signees of the proclamation on Michael Cross, vice president of the Lawton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance; Tom Thomas is interim superintendent of Lawton Public Schools and retired Brig. Gen. Jesse Cross played the saxophone for the musical number “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” NAACP Branch #6131 is the sponsor of Black History Month activities.