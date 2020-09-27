A story published in The Sunday Lawton Constitution on Sept. 20 incorrectly stated that the late Master Sgt. Josh Wheeler of Oklahoma was a Medal of Honor recipient. Holly Jackson, director of the National Medal of Honor Museum, points out that Wheeler has not received the Medal of Honor for his actions on Oct. 22, 2015. He was, however, posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his actions in that mission. The Lawton Constitution regrets the error.
