In Sunday’s story about how the COVID-19 virus is affecting rodeo, there was a wrong rodeo listed as being canceled. The rodeo that announcer Charlie Throckmorton had canceled earlier this year was Vernon, Texas, not Burwell, Neb., as was listed. Throckmorton mentioned Burwell, Neb., as one of the big rodeos he is expecting to still be held in July. The Constitution regrets the error.
