Correction Jan 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The cost of the yearly audits for the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council was incorrect in a story in Sunday’s edition. The audits cost $7,000-$8,000 a year. The Constitution regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cost Humanities Council Audit Politics Constitution Year Story Error Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists