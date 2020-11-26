Comanche County Memorial Hospital wanted to clarify that information provided by police in a story in Wednesday’s edition of The Constitution was inaccurate. During an incident Monday morning, a man was arrested for trespassing and assault at the hospital. In the incident report, the man was identified as having entered an operating room and wouldn’t leave. Nicole Jolley, CCMH marketing director, wanted to clarify that the man was never inside an operating room but was in the hallway between the emergency room and operating room departments. She said there are several security levels in place which include badge access to get to one of the operating rooms.
