In Sunday’s story about the Justice for All prayer rally, it was stated that Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith was taking a knee solely for George Floyd. The knee taken was for not only victims like George Floyd but also two fallen law enforcement officers.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
