The following individuals have been charged with felony offenses and appeared in district court:
Aaron Jade Finley, 26, Lawton, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unauthorized use of vehicle, after former felon conviction. Bond $25,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 20.
Givens Ray Drennon, 36, Lawton, second-degree robbery, possession of contraband by an inmate. Bond $50,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 20.
Quin Van Heminokeky, 26, Lawton, domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent. Bond $30,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 20.
