The following individuals have been charged with felony offenses and appeared in district court:

Steve Leana, 33, unknown, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $7,500; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 13.

Clinton Heath Fisher, 36, Wichita Falls, Texas, actual physical control while under the influence, second and subsequent. Bond $5,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 13.

Richard Allen Bank, 57, Cache, driving under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent. Bond $5,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 13.

Carlos Zavala-Martinez, 47, Fort Worth, Texas, unlawful use or display of license or identification card. Bond $5,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 2.

—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff

srains@swoknews.com

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

