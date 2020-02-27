The following individuals have been charged with felony offenses and appeared in district court:
Steve Leana, 33, unknown, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $7,500; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 13.
Clinton Heath Fisher, 36, Wichita Falls, Texas, actual physical control while under the influence, second and subsequent. Bond $5,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 13.
Richard Allen Bank, 57, Cache, driving under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent. Bond $5,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 13.
Carlos Zavala-Martinez, 47, Fort Worth, Texas, unlawful use or display of license or identification card. Bond $5,000; preliminary hearing conference 3 p.m. April 2.
—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff