Traditionally, the agency that bestows security clearances on government employees re-investigates those candidates on a cyclical basis, checking on their credit reports, criminal histories and so on, once every several years. But a new vetting process means the Defense Department, and employees of dozens of other government agencies, will continuously scan background check databases and have any new events sent straight to investigators.
The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency announced Tuesday that all DoD clearance holders are now part of its continuous vetting program. This means that if an employee comes under criminal investigation, or forecloses on a home, multiple agencies will ping DCSA with the news immediately. At the same time, DCSA software will automatically scan those databases for new information.
Previously, the agency did background checks every five to 10 years on roughly 4 million DoD clearance-holders, which meant that it could be years before an event that would disqualify someone from holding a security clearance was caught.
For instance, DCSA direct William K. Lietzau told reporters Tuesday, continuous vetting recently picked up an employee with a fugitive arrest warrant for attempted murder and assault.
“The key is that the alert information developed through the DCSA continuous vetting system was received and validated five and a half years before the subject’s next periodic reinvestigation,” he said, meaning DoD might not have know about it for another half-decade.
In that case, automatic scanning of databases caught the event, rather than an investigator having to vet each individual manually.
Similarly, he said, in Jan. 2021 DCSA got a warning about an employee who was under investigation for ties to a terrorist organization, three days after the person had been enrolled in the system. Otherwise, it might have been eight years before a reinvestigation found that potential affiliation.
“This alert identified that the subject was under active investigation by another government agency for potential terrorism activities, including a plan targeting United States facilities, and ties to known or suspected terrorists,” Lietzau said, adding that the threat wasn’t related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
He did not specify which organizations the examples came from.