An alert woman and a host of helpful citizens are credited by the Comanche County Sheriff with helping nab a man accused of stealing a truck and a burglary Friday morning.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the unidentified woman was visiting a family member’s home around 8:30 a.m. in the southeastern part of the county when she saw a man coming out of the home with items and was putting them into a truck. No one else was home at the time.
“She followed him and called 911 and the Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol got involved,” he said.
The woman’s information allowed law enforcement to join the pursuit and, Stradley said, when there were times the suspect might have gotten away, helpful drivers pulled over to point where he’d gone, keeping the chase alive. The man was finally stopped and taken into custody.
“A great deal of citizens made it where we could make that arrest,” he said. “We’re really proud of that.”
Stradley said it was learned the truck the suspect was driving was stolen around 5 a.m. Friday in Lawton. He’d also stolen six firearms from the woman’s relative’s home and some were loaded.
The man was booked into jail for allegations of larceny of the truck, possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, transporting a loaded firearm, trespassing and obstructing an officer.