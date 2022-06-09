FORT SILL — soldiers in 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment conducted a joint air land raid and live fire with 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Altus Air Force Base. The soldiers loaded HMVVs and M-270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) onto C-17s at Altus AFB and downloaded the equipment at Fort Sill with help from 97th LRS.
The purpose of this exercise was to improve the regiment’s deployment capability and process, as well as strengthen the relationship with the USAF.
“The Air Force was really helpful. They helped us make sure we were doing the right things to ensure that the transition went seamlessly,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joel Smith, 2-4th FA. “It’s not something we practice a lot. In fact, it’s probably been a few years since we’ve done anything like this. This [partnership] will absolutely help with future missions, especially with rockets being as relied on as they are — having the ability to get them out quickly via air is a key asset.”
Once the aircrafts landed, 2-4th FAR began their movement. They went from Henry Post Army Airfield to the training site to begin the live-fire exercise. Once emplaced in the training area, 2-4th FAR conducted their artillery raid by shooting six rockets from the MLRS.
The Airmen watched the soldiers conduct the raid, and also learned the basics of the different artillery system functions.
1st Lt. Damaria Morton, 2-4th FA, stated “It’s important to have these relationships with the Air Force so that it allows us to be mobile.”
Robert Turner, Fort Sill’s airfield manager, said this type of training is essential.
“Joint training is crucial for today’s modern Army. Having the capability to quickly get to an area of critical need is key to ensure our interests are properly supported and the utilization of aircraft in a strategic and tactical sense makes that happen. Not being able to train in this fashion hinders unit leadership and takes away or allows a key skill to degrade.”
Turner also noted that having an airfield at Fort Sill provides much needed support to the Air Force as well.
“This type of joint operation also allows Air Force crews to achieve their own training requirements. Different weapon systems cause an aircraft to handle differently when loaded in the back. Pilots and crew chiefs as well as soldiers need to be able to feel, experience and go through the event so knowledge is gained in real time.
“Train how we fight is on full display during air load training.”