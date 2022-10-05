Stopped with over 2,000 fentanyl pills, a Lawton man is in jail on $500,000 bond for trafficking allegations.
Jemerio Jacoby Young, a.k.a. Jay, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to pay taxes due to the state and for driving without a license, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between two years to life in prison and a fine between $250,000 to $500,000.
Young was stopped by Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit detectives shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 when it was noticed the paper tag to the Mercedes he was driving was expired, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A K-9 officer came to the scene to conduct an open-air sniff search and hit on drugs in the vehicle and Young was removed by officers for a search. Inside his pants pocket were three torn plastic baggies.
In the front of Young’s underwear, however, detectives recovered a baggie containing 2,001 Roxy M30 pills weighing 217.78 grams, the affidavit states. Roxy M30 pills are counterfeit Oxycodone tablets containing the much stronger synthetic opioid fentanyl. Young was taken into custody.
Young has a September 2021 felony conviction in Comanche County for discharging a firearm into a dwelling, records indicate.
Held on $500,000 bond, Young returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.