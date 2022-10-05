Cuffs

Stopped with over 2,000 fentanyl pills, a Lawton man is in jail on $500,000 bond for trafficking allegations.

Jemerio Jacoby Young, a.k.a. Jay, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to pay taxes due to the state and for driving without a license, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between two years to life in prison and a fine between $250,000 to $500,000.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.