PUEBLO, Colo. – Despite a rough start to the first round of the NCAA Division II South Central/West Super Regional on Thursday, Cameron men’s golf is within striking distance of the top-4 teams.
For the first time since 2017, the Aggie men’s golf team competed in a NCAA postseason round at the Pueblo Country Club. Austin Phillips’ squad took some time adjusting to their environment, which had snow on the ground 24-hours prior to competition, but a strong finish to the opening round has them just seven strokes back of the top-4 on the team leaderboard.
The Aggies got off to a slow start, totaling 17 bogeys during the front nine after teeing off early Thursday afternoon at the Pueblo Country Club. They fought back and had just eight over-par holes on the back nine to finish the first round with a 292.
The LSC Freshman of the Yeah Hamish Murray started out his rounf with thre bogeys and a double, but also had an eagle and a birdie to put him just two over on the front nine. He followed that up with three under-par holes on the back, finishing event after a bogey on 18. Murray is one of 10 players to shoot event on day one as he is tied for 18th place individually.
Junior Joey Kirk bounced back from five bogeys on the front to shoot 1-under on the back to give him a 73 for the round. Freshman Trevor Mierl and sophomore Preston Holmes both shot 74 in the opening round with Holmes making a pair of birdies and Mierl recording one under-par hole during the round.
Tyler Kaman, who led the team in scoring average entering the postseason, had CU’s throw-out score at 77 with two birdies during Thursday’s round.
Cameron made 49 pars and 13 birdies during the first 18 holes of play as well as an eagle from Murray. Mierl led the way with 13 pars while Murray had a team-high five under-par holes and Kirk added four.
Stanislaus State leads the way with a 279, two strokes better than the current second place squad St. Mary’s. Colorado Mesa sits in third with a 282 while Texas A&M-Commerce and CSU-Pueblo are tied at 285.
CSU-Monterey Bay’s Liam Allder shot a field low 65 in the opening round with StMU’s Ryan Dixon and SSU’s Michael Jura III both shooting 66.
During Friday’s second round Cameron will be paired with Chico State and the Lions, who they are very familiar with. Mierl starts it, teeing off at 10:10 (CT) with the other four groups following 10 minutes at a time.