A 51-year-old man is in jail after he was accused of helping a woman steal and hide her 3-year-old child.
Abraham Curtis, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of conspiracy to commit child stealing, as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Law enforcement had been hunting for Katie Christine Campbell after she failed to meet her child’s father for a court-mandated child exchange in Comanche County in October 2021. The mother, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, is accused of taking flight with her 3-year-old daughter. Lawton Police and the U.S. Marshal’s found them May 4 in Curtis’ home in the 5800 block of Northeast Dearborn Avenue, according to court records.
Investigators tracked Campbell and the child to Curtis’ home. When officers first inquired, Curtis denied she was there and refused to let officers inside, according to the probable cause affidavit. Returning later with a warrant, investigators said Curtis remained uncooperative and declined to answer if anyone else was in the home. Campbell was found in a bedroom closet and the girl was found hidden underneath a bed, according to police.
Campbell made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District court where she was charged with a felony count of child stealing, records indicate. Investigators began looking for Campbell and the girl on Oct. 6, 2021, after the child’s father filed a complaint after they missed a court-ordered pick up, according to the affidavit. Investigators learned the child was being kept at different Comanche County locations but were unable to locate them until information led them to Curtis’ house.
The 3-year-old girl has been returned to her father, who is her legal guardian.
Campbell, 23, of El Paso, Texas, is being held on a $100,000 bond and deemed a flight risk. She returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Bond was set at $25,000 for Curtis. He returns to court at 3 p.m. July 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.