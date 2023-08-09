Conference Realignment Football

FILE — Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors held a conference call Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

 AP

Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors held a conference call Tuesday but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league isn’t publicly revealing internal discussions regarding realignment. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the conference’s athletic directors were planning to have a call later Tuesday to continue discussions. The ADs also met Monday.

