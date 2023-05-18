AAFB maintainers participate in first STEMtoSky event

Amanda Olson, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46 Pegasus crew chief, showcases the flight controls of a KC-46 to students from Hill Field Elementary School in Clearfield, Utah over livestream video call during a STEMtoSky event at Altus Air Force Base, May 1, Crew chiefs are responsible for maintaining aircraft during launch, recovery and inspection.

 Photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Members from the 97th Maintenance Squadron participated in the Air Force’s first annual STEMtoSky event May 1, at Altus Air Force Base.

STEMtoSky is a program designed to provide an opportunity for Airmen to engage with students from across the country via livestream video to teach science, technology, engineering and math aspects virtually through hands-on activities.