AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership

Rows of aircraft are compared 79 years apart at Altus Air Force Base. AAFB celebrated its 80th anniversary on Monday, with Airmen and community partners coming together to recognize the occasion.

 U.S. Air Force Illustration by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze

From an area that originally prospered as a regional hub for cotton trade and distribution, Altus has since become a hub for mobility aircrew training. On Jan. 1, 2023, Altus Air Force Base, turned 80 years old.

Previously known as Altus Army Airfield, AAFB’s construction began in the spring of 1942, where cotton fields were turned into an airfield. Under the command of Col. John M. Price, the airfield officially opened on 1 Jan., 1943, training cadets on multi-engine aircraft such as the AT-9 Jeep and AT-17 Bobcat.