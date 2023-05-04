AAFB Airmen, Ft. Sill Soldiers team up for joint training

U.S. Soldiers complete vehicle tiedown operations on C-17 Globemaster III under the supervision of U.S. Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2023. In conjunction with the loadmasters, the Soldiers were able to complete loading and tie down operations.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing joined soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (3-2 ADA) from the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA) stationed at Fort Sill, to conduct vehicle loading training on a static C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, April 19.

The soldiers’ focus was to validate the unit’s ability to maneuver and operate in a joint environment while Airmen from the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 58th Airlift Squadron were able to conduct training on vehicles they don’t normally work with on a day-to-day basis.