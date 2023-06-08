AAFB Airmen, Fort Cavazos Soldiers team up for JA/ATT training

U.S. Army Soldiers from Fort Cavazos, Texas, board a C-17 Globemaster III at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2. Airmen from the 58th Airlift Squadron flew two C-17s to Fort Cavazos to transport 100 soldiers to a drop zone and perform a static line drop of bundle packages and personnel.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray

Airmen from the 58th Airlift Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, teamed up with Soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard for a Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training(JA/ATT) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2023.

The Airmen flew two C-17 Globemaster IIIs to Fort Cavazos to transport 100 Soldiers to a drop zone to perform a static-line drop of equipment and personnel, as well as to provide hands-on training for pilots and loadmasters.