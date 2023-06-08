AAFB Airmen, Fort Cavazos Soldiers team up for JA/ATT training

U.S. Army Soldiers from Fort Cavazos, Texas, board a C-17 Globemaster III at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2. Airmen from the 58th Airlift Squadron flew two C-17s to Fort Cavazos to transport 100 soldiers to a drop zone and perform a static line drop of bundle packages and personnel.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray
Airmen from the 58th Airlift Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, teamed up with Soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard for a Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training(JA/ATT) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2023.
The Airmen flew two C-17 Globemaster IIIs to Fort Cavazos to transport 100 Soldiers to a drop zone to perform a static-line drop of equipment and personnel, as well as to provide hands-on training for pilots and loadmasters.
“As we practice our readiness to be able to transport personnel to drop zones during a war time scenario, the Soldiers are training their personnel on performing drops,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kameron Sarantomercado, 58th AS instructor pilot. “In real-life scenarios, we’re going to be working with other branches. It’s important that we keep our relationships with other branches current and active so we can work together seamlessly.”
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Yenne, 1st Battalion (Airborne) 143rd Infantry Regiment training noncommissioned officer in charge, emphasized the importance of joint force integrations and how it better prepares the force to compete with the pacing threats of the modern geopolitical landscape.
“We typically jump once or twice per quarter, but it is a perishable skill and it’s important that we gain as much experience as possible,” he said. “Without (the Air Force) we can’t do what we do, and working together strengthens our capabilities.”
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carter Raines, 58th AS instructor loadmaster further explained the importance of acquiring training with other branches to enhance mission readiness. “We train with other branches because it’s the best way to perform our combined missions effectively,” he said. “Gaining experience in executing safe aerial delivery of static line personnel is a critical part of staying mission ready.”