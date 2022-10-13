AAFB airshow demonstrates airpower to local community

The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Wings of Blue and a Pitts S2B perform at the Red River Thunder airshow at Altus Air Force Base, Saturday, Oct. 1. The Wings of Blue consists of enlisted service members and cadets from the USAFA.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — The Altus Air Force Base, community gathered to enjoy “Red River Thunder” Saturday, Oct. 1, the first air show hosted at AAFB in five years.

The airshow featured 14 performers, 28 static aircraft, and immersive science, technology, education and mathematics exhibits for more than 20,000 attendees.