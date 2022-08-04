ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Throughout July, maintainers from the 97th Maintenance Squadron’s hydraulic shop at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, worked with Air Force Materiel Command and Air Education and Training Command bases to help remedy a fleet-wide KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III parts shortage.

The 97th MXS is part of the Repair Network Integration program, which was established in 2016 to develop fleet-wide equipment repair capabilities and synchronize Air Force supply chains for parts in demand.