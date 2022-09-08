97 MDG SNCO’s Ukrainian heritage supports coalition talks

From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical administration technician, poses for a photo with Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk, Chief Master Sergeant of the Ukrainian Air Force and others at the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit in Arlington, Va., Aug. 1, 2022. Papayanki directly supported bilats at the Pentagon with the Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Chief Master Sergeant of Space Force, Undersecretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, and a multitude of international Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force equivalents.

 Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki

As a teenager starting a new life in the United States, Yuriy Papayanki never imagined that, as a Ukrainian immigrant, he’d one day be a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Nor did he imagine that those two worlds would one day come together.

Papayanki immigrated from Ukraine to Kansas with his mother at the age of 15. Even though they were middle class in Ukraine, they were considered poor in the U.S. because of socioeconomic differences.